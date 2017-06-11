1 Giant Cannoli Stuffed with 50 Cannoli Is Better Than a Regular Cannoli

If some is good, and more is better, then several dozen Megazord-ing into a giant version is fantastic. At least, that's the logic for the Bazooka, a gigantic cannoli packed with, you guessed it, about 50 regular cannoli.
Now, the Bazooka isn't precisely new -- we even posted about it last week -- but the colossal confectionary is growing in popularity across the Internet after its creators at Pasticceria Caruso in Sydney, Australia, taughta handful of food bloggers how to make one at a Barilla Australia event.
Inception-level desserts and foods, like mini-pizza slices sprinkled on a regular pizza slice, always perform well on social media. And The Bazooka is no exception. And while one cannoli never really seems to be enough -- we're gonna say The Bazooka should suffice. Unless you're Jabba the Hutt.
And in that case: please, Jabba. Lay off the cannoli. Also, watch out for those enslaved princesses in bikinis.
