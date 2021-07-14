The Best Apps to Download Before Your Next Stargazing Adventure

SkySafari

4.7 stars with 12.4k ratings$2.99

SkySafari, a paid but totally worth it astronomy app, was personally recommended by astronomy podcaster Richard Drumm, who calls it his "planetarium app of choice." It uses professional-grade telescope software that, when held up to the sky, allows you to identify stars, constellations, and planets. It also allows you to learn about the history, mythology, and science of what you're looking at and will notify you of any upcoming stargazing events.

Get SkySafari in the App Store.

Get SkySafari in the Google Play Store.

SkyView

4.6 stars with 12.3k ratingsFree

Sky View works similarly to SkySafari, but given its much cheaper price tag (or, non-existent one, I should say) it is lacking some of SkySafari's more complex capabilities. The app does, however, still help you identify celestial objects in the sky. It similarly offers a night mode, augmented reality, and photo capturing.

Get SkyView in the App Store.

Get SkyView in the Google Play Store.

Star Walk

4.7 stars with 24.9k ratingsFree

​​​​​​​Sky Walk has an extensive library of info with deets on 200,000 celestial bodies—including how to spot them, what to know, and important dates. If you upgrade to a Star Walk Plus subscription, you'll get an added astronomical calendar with the latest on all things stargazing.



Get Star Walk in the App Store.

Get Star Walk in the Google Play Store.