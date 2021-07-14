The Best Apps to Download Before Your Next Stargazing Adventure
Whether you're an expert or just dabbling, you need these stargazing apps for your next trip.
Whether you're a full-blown pro—with the equipment, experience, and Dark Sky knowledge to prove it—or are just now giving stargazing a go, having actually reliable resources (you know, not just some guy's typo-ridden Wordpress blog) is important. With a little help from this crazy thing called technology, you don't even need a fancy, overpriced telescope to spot a constellation.
From SkySafari Plus to Star Chart, these interactive smartphone apps will provide a roadmap for your cosmic exploration. Here are the most informative and user-friendly ones in the app store right now—according to user reviews, a few Thrillist space aficionados, and astronomy experts.
SkySafariRated: 4.7 stars with 12.4k ratings
Cost: $2.99
SkySafari, a paid but totally worth it astronomy app, was personally recommended by astronomy podcaster Richard Drumm, who calls it his "planetarium app of choice." It uses professional-grade telescope software that, when held up to the sky, allows you to identify stars, constellations, and planets. It also allows you to learn about the history, mythology, and science of what you're looking at and will notify you of any upcoming stargazing events.
Get SkySafari in the App Store.
Get SkySafari in the Google Play Store.
SkyViewRated: 4.6 stars with 12.3k ratings
Cost: Free
Sky View works similarly to SkySafari, but given its much cheaper price tag (or, non-existent one, I should say) it is lacking some of SkySafari's more complex capabilities. The app does, however, still help you identify celestial objects in the sky. It similarly offers a night mode, augmented reality, and photo capturing.
Get SkyView in the App Store.
Get SkyView in the Google Play Store.
Star WalkRated: 4.7 stars with 24.9k ratings
Cost: Free
Sky Walk has an extensive library of info with deets on 200,000 celestial bodies—including how to spot them, what to know, and important dates. If you upgrade to a Star Walk Plus subscription, you'll get an added astronomical calendar with the latest on all things stargazing.
Get Star Walk in the App Store.
Get Star Walk in the Google Play Store.
Star ChartRated: 4.6 stars with 18.2k ratings
Cost: Free
While similar to the other apps in that it's an augmented reality astrology app (aka you can point your device at the sky to know exactly what you're looking at), it also boasts the ability to explore the sky's history—you can move 10,000 years forward or backward in time. It has also got a powerful zoom function and includes a full virtual star chart, naturally, given the name, and can show you where in the sky your star sign is.
Get Star Chart in the App Store.
Get Star Chart in the Google Play Store.
Night SkyRated: 4.4 stars with 826 ratings
Cost: Free
Described as a "personal planetarium," the Night Sky app is a one-stop-shop for identifying everything going on up there. It'll help you navigate the dark skies and spot stars, planets, constellations, and satellites, will notify you when Starlink satellites are about to fly over your current location, and can show you where the Aurora is currently most visible. The app has also won a Webby Award in 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018.
Get Night Sky in the App Store.
Star RoverRated: 4.7 stars with 356 ratings
Cost: $1.99
For just $1.99, the Star Rover app is like having a telescope in your pocket: You can just point your smart device at the sky and get automatic location updates. You can also time travel to see what the sky looks like on different dates and times.
Get Star Rover in the App Store.
Get Star Chart in the Google Play Store.