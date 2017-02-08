The 20 Best Employee Benefits & Perks of 2017 Will Make You Super Jealous

When it comes to your average 9-5 office job, equitable pay, good health coverage, a gym reimbursement, and maybe a transit subsidy are all pretty great benefits. But have you ever wondered what kind of insane benefits and perks people get to enjoy in their jobs at some of the top-rated companies in the country? Well, if you're ready to be consumed with envy and start questioning your life choices, Glassdoor has released its annual list of the 20 best employee benefits and perks. And, uh, they're pretty damn great.

As with previous years, the list features benefits and perks that go well beyond, say, weekly catered lunches (although that's nice, too) and as the jobs listings website put it, "enter legendary status." In other words, an office beer keg, ping pong table, summer Fridays, and unlimited vacation days can almost certainly make your job and life a little easier, but the companies on the list take their benefits game a step further with uniquely cool and potentially life-changing offerings for their employees. These include things like onsite-gyms with free fitness classes, health insurance for your pets, and paid time off for volunteer work, among others.