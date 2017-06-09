The Best Job in the World Is...

You've probably complained about work at least once this week. It's normal. But, if you happen to be a data scientist, you really shouldn't be complaining, because according to a recent study, you have the best job in the world.
Job opportunity website CareerCast just released its annual ranking of best jobs in the world based on environment, income, outlook, and stress factors. After all was considered, data scientist ranked as the best job, with a very high hiring outlook and a very low stress level. Apparently, being a data scientist is so hot right now because it also got ranked as the best job in America for 2016 by Glassdoor.
Statistician came in second and information security analyst claimed third, which means you probably should have studied computers and math a little more in school. As far as the worst jobs in the world go, newspaper reporter claimed the title of worst for the third year in a row. Logger came in second, and broadcaster rounded out the top three.
Take a look at the 10 best jobs in the world below, and then think about switching careers.
The 10 Best Jobs in the World
10. Actuary
9. Speech pathologist
8. Computer systems analyst
7. Software engineer
6, Mathematician
5. Diagnostic medical sonographer
4. Audiologist
3. Information security analyst
2. Statistician
1. Data scientist
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and math is not her strongest subject. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.