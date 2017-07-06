These Are the 10 Best Companies to Work For in 2017

Chances are you probably haven't landed the dream job of professional beer taster/world traveler. You're not alone. Many worker-bees should find solace in the fact that actual work behind a desk in a real office doesn't have to be that demoralizing, however. For starters, Indeed's new list of the 50 best places to work in 2017 should provide a solid indication that it isn't all that bad in corporate America, even if you're not getting paid $2,000 a week to take Instagrams of food.
Indeed's data scientists combed through the website's 15 million employee reviews, analyzing companies on the Fortune 500 list to assemble the list. There's more than a few familiar brandnames in the top ten, especially if you've ever flown in an airplane or used the internet (Apple and Nike tied for eighth):
10. The Walt Disney Company
9. Apple
8. Nike
7. DTE Energy
6. CenterPoint Energy
5. Google
4. Facebook
3. JetBlue Airways
2. Southwest Airlines
1. Salesforce
These rankings hew closely to a similar report published by Glassdoor earlier this year, with some minor caveats. While Indeed's ranking only applies to major corporations, Glassdoor's included a few companies that are humble in comparison, such and In-N-Out Burger and Wegmans Food Markets.
If you're a recent grad, it might be a good time to bookmark some of these places and regularly check on their openings. Many of the top ten -- including Google and Facebook-- offer stellar starting benefits and pay for entry-level employees. Just hope that you didn't study one of these majors in college if you're seeking employment in the tech business.
