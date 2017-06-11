America's Best Airline Is...

Unless you're a self-loathing cheapskate, dishing out extra cash for an on-time and comfortable flight is worth it. Plus, it's not like choosing quality over saving a few bucks is going to bankrupt you. In fact, some of the nation's cheapest airlines are among its best, based on the latest rating of America's best airlines.
According to the annual Airline Quality Report, Virgin America ranks as the best airline in the US. The study analyzed 13 US carriers according to four important factors: On-time performance; involuntary denied boardings; mishandled baggage reports; and customer complaints. JetBlue came in second, while Delta landed in third place.
As expected, the airline everyone loves to hate, Spirit, made the very bottom of the list. No surprise there. Spirit was followed by Texas-based Envoy Air and Frontier. Of course, if you're not flying Frontier or Spirit, you're not going to be getting insanely cheap $19 fares. But that's the price you pay for comfort.
Check out the ranking below, and fly Spirit at your own risk.
13. Spirit Airlines
12. Envoy Air
11. Frontier Airlines
10. American Airlines
9. ExpressJet
8. United Airlines
7. SkyWest Airlines
6. Southwest Airlines
5. Alaska Airlines
4. Hawaiian Airlines
3. Delta Airlines
2. JetBlue
1. Virgin America
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and needs to start flying Virgin more often apparently. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.