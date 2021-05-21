A Floating 'Cheese Barge' Is Opening in London

Unless you're a tragic member of the lactose intolerant population, it's time to turn on flight alerts to London. And not just because of the city's epic cheese conveyor belt restaurant—though yes, that too: A 96-foot double-decker barge boat is opening on London's Grand Union Canal with a menu made entirely of your favorite cheese.

The concept, which was created by the same restaurateur behind the cheese conveyor belt Pick & Cheese, sits on a permanent mooring on the canal and was created to feature the best of British cheese.

With head chef Reagan Ellenbroek at the helm, the menu boasts Westcombe Fried Curried Cheese Curds, La Latteria Burrata, and Baked Baron Bigod, all in addition to a huge selection of curated cheese boards designed by head cheesemonger Sam Wilkin. Each week, the restaurant will usher in a new round of seasonal British cheeses with individual pairings. Currently on the docket: Spenwood with quince and almond fruit cheese, Winslade with chili dukkah, and St. Andrews Cheddar with green kimchi.