The Cheesecake Factory's New $15 Lunch Deal Comes With a Slice of Cheesecake

To know The Cheesecake Factory is to love it. Then again, dining out doesn’t come cheap and you may be avoiding it right now to save some cash. But it looks like treating yourself to a meal from the restaurant chain is a bit more affordable, thanks to a new lunch special. Consider it self care.

Starting Monday, September 21, The Cheesecake Factory will be serving up a $15 lunch deal. You could shell out that much money on a bougie salad somewhere, or you could get a lunch special and a slice of whatever cheesecake you want. You tell us what’s the better deal, but we think it’s pretty obvious.

The Cheesecake Factory’s $15 deal includes more than 30 meal options and more than 30 cheesecake options. We’re not math wizards, but that’s more than 900 different possible combinations. Unfortunately, you only have until Friday, September 25, to try them all.

This deal is available at every Cheesecake Factory in the contiguous United States. If you’re still staying home and being careful (good on you!), it’s also available through DoorDash and for pickup through The Cheesecake Factory website. Just select the Lunch Favorite and a Slice for $15 category at the top of the webpage and you’re on your way.