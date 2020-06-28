The Cheesecake Factory's New Bundle Deal Gets You 7 Items for $20
The promo is available for delivery, pick up, and curbside orders.
The problem I have with The Cheesecake Factory's expansive menu is just that. There are too many options. How am I supposed to narrow down my selection when I want... it all? Well, the purveyor of that unmatched brown bread has just made it a whole lot easier: by giving us more food for less.
The dessert-heavy restaurant chain's latest promo, which kicks off Monday, June 29, and runs through Sunday, July 5, will get you seven menu items for $20 when you order for delivery, takeout, or curbside pickups -- via DoorDash or The Cheesecake Factory website. The roster of entrées and sides includes two happy hour burgers, two orders of fries, two soft drinks, and one slice of Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake.
The 7/For/$20 deal is available from opening through 4:30pm, so you'll wanna double check your local store hours and make sure to place an order in advance of that cutoff.
While this promo in particular is limited to delivery and pickup orders, back in May The Cheesecake Factory did begin reopening dining rooms where local mandates would allow. But not without major updates to the chain's health procedures.
"For more than 40 years The Cheesecake Factory has been dedicated to genuine hospitality and taking great care of our people so they can take great care of you," president David M. Gordon said in a statement May 13. "The health and wellbeing of our staff members and guests is our top priority, and we are approaching the reopening of our restaurants’ dining rooms with that as our guiding principle."
Among the many updates, the company has reconfigured dining room, patio, and bar seating, provided new signage to promote social distancing, and is requiring regular health checks and routine hand washing for staffers.
