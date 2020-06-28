The Cheesecake Factory's New Bundle Deal Gets You 7 Items for $20

The problem I have with The Cheesecake Factory's expansive menu is just that. There are too many options. How am I supposed to narrow down my selection when I want... it all? Well, the purveyor of that unmatched brown bread has just made it a whole lot easier: by giving us more food for less.

The dessert-heavy restaurant chain's latest promo, which kicks off Monday, June 29, and runs through Sunday, July 5, will get you seven menu items for $20 when you order for delivery, takeout, or curbside pickups -- via DoorDash or The Cheesecake Factory website. The roster of entrées and sides includes two happy hour burgers, two orders of fries, two soft drinks, and one slice of Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake.

The 7/For/$20 deal is available from opening through 4:30pm, so you'll wanna double check your local store hours and make sure to place an order in advance of that cutoff.