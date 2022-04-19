Get $10 Off Your Next Delivery from The Cheesecake Factory

To help ease that burden of finding out how much you owe in state and federal taxes this year, The Cheesecake Factory has its own deal for Tax Day. Until April 21, customers can receive $10 off delivery orders when they place an order worth at least $50.

Place an order through The Cheesecake Factory's website or DoorDash and use the promo code “CAKE10” at checkout to get the deal. The deal is available nationwide at participating Cheesecake Factory locations. Make sure the code works before checking out, to be sure.

Not sure to fill your cart with $50 worth of food from The Cheesecake Factory? Or are you overwhelmed by the seemingly endless number of options available? Don’t worry. Thrillist has a ranking of all the most classic menu items at the restaurant and a breakdown of why that menu is as big as it is.