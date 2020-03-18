The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Out Free Slices of Cheesecake With Pick-Up Orders

I respect your decision to diet, but now may not be the right time. Seeing as we're all stuck inside practicing good social distancing, we deserve a little joy wherever we can find it. Sometimes, that little joy is a slice of cheesecake.
Like countless other restaurant chains across the United States, The Cheesecake Factory is offering a takeout-only promo for all those holed up in their homes. From now through April 16, 2020, you can score a free slice of cheesecake when you spend $30 or more on an online order for pickup. Just add a slice of your favorite cheesecake to your order and enter FREESLICE at checkout. The offer's valid on pick-up and the chain's Curbside To-Go orders.
Earlier this week, The Cheesecake Factory updated customers on how its restaurant locations are handling COVID-19-related concerns, promising to follow local ordinances on restaurant hours, occupancy limits, and dining restrictions, as well as CDC and local health department guidelines.
"As many of our cities and neighborhoods transition to allowing take-out and delivery service only, we are here to help you continue to enjoy your Cheesecake Factory favorites whether you order online and pick them up in our restaurants, use our curbside service, or have them delivered to your doors (where available)," the company said in a statement.
The Cheesecake Factory, as well its delivery partner DoorDash, are both taking precautionary measures to ensure a safe experience for customers by sealing packages, wrapping utensils, no-contact drop-offs, drivers with gloves, and more.
Be safe out there. And enjoy some cheesecake.
