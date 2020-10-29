The Cheesecake Factory’s Pre-Halloween Deal Gets You Free Cheesecake

This Halloween won’t be like any we’ve experienced before. In some places, it’s altogether canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can still find a sense of normalcy—and a Halloween treat—at The Cheesecake Factory, though. This year, the casual restaurant is dishing up slices of its famous cheesecake for free with a meal.

No tricks here, just sweet, cheesecake treats. Ahead of Halloween this year, The Cheesecake Factory guests will be treated to complimentary slices of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with their meal. All you have to do is spend $30 or more on your order through DoorDash or TheCheesecakeFactory.com. Once you’ve picked out what you want to eat, add your preferred slice of cheesecake to your cart using the promo code TREAT and you’re on your way to free cheesecake.

This deal is good from October 26 through October 30. Consider it a pre-Halloween treat from The Cheesecake Factory to you.