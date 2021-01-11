This Cheesecake Factory Deal Gets You 2 Free Slices of Cheesecake Today

For today only, Monday, the eleventh of January, in the year two thousand twenty-one, The Cheesecake Factory is offering customers a sweet new deal: two free slices of cheesecake with their purchase.

The promotion has a few requirements, but none should be hard to meet. First, the offer only works with takeout and delivery orders. Second, orders must total at least $30. That's it.

To redeem the offer, add the slices of cheesecake to your cart and enter the promo code TWOSLICES at checkout. All flavors of cheesecake are eligible for the promo—and if you didn't know already, there are a lot to choose from.

If you miss the January 11 special, you're not completely out of luck. From Tuesday, January 12, to Sunday, January 17, customers can still get one free slice on takeout or delivery orders of $30 or more using the promo code GETASLICE. It's only half the deal, but a delicious one nonetheless.

