The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Us Discounts for the Rest of the Week
They're slicing prices and... slices.
I don't need an excuse to indulge my sweet tooth. I'll shovel a pastry case worth of pie into my face just because I damn well please. But in honor of National Dessert Month, The Cheesecake Factory is giving us no other choice but to order in a little mid-week treat.
The purveyor of cheesecakes and glorious brown bread is celebrating this momentous month by offering up not one, but two food promos for the week -- beginning now. On Thursday, October 1, you can get $5 cheesecake slices whether you're dining in, grabbing takeout, or opting for delivery via DoorDash. Just plug in the code "SLICEFIVE" at checkout. Then on Friday, guests can snag $10 off orders of $40 or more when you add "CHEESECAKE10" to your checkout for takeout or delivery. Shouldn't be too difficult considering that monstrous menu.
The only struggle might be narrowing down your order. The chain boasts a whopping 30-plus cheesecake flavors, including Thrillist's personal favorites like fresh strawberry, mango key lime, and white chocolate raspberry, as well as that menu newcomer: Snickers cheesecake with brownie crust.
View this post on Instagram
We’re kicking off #NationalDessertMonth with a delicious deal on, you guessed it, dessert. Order a slice of layer cake or cheesecake for $5, today only. That includes dine-in, pickup orders on our site, or deliveries thru DoorDash. Just use promo code: SLICEFIVE. Tip: A deal this sweet is sure to be popular. Please allow some extra time for your order.
The vast majority of CF locations have opened for indoor dining (New York City was just the latest to approve the measure), and whether you ultimately plan to dine indoors, eat outside, or opt for delivery, the restaurant is following recommended safety guidelines.
"For more than 40 years The Cheesecake Factory has been dedicated to genuine hospitality and taking great care of our people so they can take great care of you," the company said on its website. "The health and wellbeing of our staff members and guests is our top priority, and we are approaching the reopening of our restaurants’ dining rooms with that as our guiding principle."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.