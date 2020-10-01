The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Us Discounts for the Rest of the Week

I don't need an excuse to indulge my sweet tooth. I'll shovel a pastry case worth of pie into my face just because I damn well please. But in honor of National Dessert Month, The Cheesecake Factory is giving us no other choice but to order in a little mid-week treat.

The purveyor of cheesecakes and glorious brown bread is celebrating this momentous month by offering up not one, but two food promos for the week -- beginning now. On Thursday, October 1, you can get $5 cheesecake slices whether you're dining in, grabbing takeout, or opting for delivery via DoorDash. Just plug in the code "SLICEFIVE" at checkout. Then on Friday, guests can snag $10 off orders of $40 or more when you add "CHEESECAKE10" to your checkout for takeout or delivery. Shouldn't be too difficult considering that monstrous menu.

The only struggle might be narrowing down your order. The chain boasts a whopping 30-plus cheesecake flavors, including Thrillist's personal favorites like fresh strawberry, mango key lime, and white chocolate raspberry, as well as that menu newcomer: Snickers cheesecake with brownie crust.