Cheesecake Factory’s Fall Cheesecake Flavors Are Here

The fall food overload continues. Pumpkin-flavored foods, apple-flavored foods, football-shaped foods, and other forms of autumnal innovation designed to please our tastebuds... are here. Not to miss out on the annual pumpkin party, The Cheesecake Factory is bringing back fall flavors on its cheesecake menu.

There's the Pumpkin Cheesecake, a creamy pumpkin cheesecake baked in a graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. There’s also an even more intense version, the Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake. This one actually starts with a pastry crust, then a layer of pecan pie, then a layer of pumpkin cheesecake, and finally, it's covered in caramel and chopped pecans.

Both cheesecakes can be purchased by the slice or as whole cakes at participating locations. A spokesperson for The Cheesecake Factory confirmed that the menu items will be available until Thanksgiving. I picture myself buying an entire cake, as I want to be the most popular and complimented person at this year’s Friendsgiving picnic.