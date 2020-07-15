The Cheesecake Factory Just Revealed its Red Sangria Recipe

Drinking from the comforts of your couch -- rather than a sweaty, overcrowded bar -- hits different. Not only do you get the sweet relief of not spreading a deadly virus, but you're also in charge of pouring your own glass (the more booze, the merrier).

And now, you can do it up The Cheesecake Factory style with the brown bread maker's official sangria recipe. ICYMI, the chain has been sharing its most beloved recipes online, so customers can still get a taste throughout quarantine. The happy hour favorite red sangria is just the latest add.

Now to whip up your own pitcher, here's what you'll need:

1 whole orange (sliced)

16 pieces of pineapple

1 whole apple (sliced)

24oz cabernet sauvignon

6oz riesling

3oz spiced rum

3oz simple syrup

3oz cranberry juice

3oz mango juice (or guava juice)

3oz passion fruit juice (or frozen tropical juice concentrate)

1 pinch cinnamon

You can follow along for the step-by-step instructions on the site, but the whole thing is pretty self-explanatory. Toss those ingredients in a pitcher, stir, and serve. The recipe should serve up to eight people -- or, ya know, a few really thirsty ones. No judgement.

You can also find a range of other Cheesecake Factory recipes to round out your at-home experience. But if you'd prefer to dine on your couch without the whole cooking part beforehand, you can always order up a few dishes off that ever expansive menu for delivery or curbside pickup. The company remains to committed to safe takeout practices, as well, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In addition to continuing to maintain our high level of cleanliness and sanitation practices in all of our restaurants, we are taking extra precautions to help ensure a safe experience when picking up take-out orders from our restaurants," The Cheesecake Factory wrote in a statement online, adding that staffers are required to practice social distancing, wear gloves, and routinely wash hands. The company's sanitation practices have also been updated in response to the health crisis.