The Cheesecake Factory Is Aiming to Reopen 124 Restaurants in Mid-June

I spent the better half of quarantine longing for the days of restaurant dining -- healthy wine pours, endless bread baskets, and the sweet luxury of someone else doing the dishes afterwards. And while we've gotta remain vigilant with social distancing, eateries across the United States are beginning to ease restrictions and reopen doors. The Cheesecake Factory is just the latest to do so.

The purveyor of that glorious brown bread began the process earlier this month, welcoming back diners to 34 locations "with limited capacity in accordance with local mandates," Nation's Restaurant News reports. Now, The Cheesecake Factory is looking to reopen more; 124 locations in total with that same limited capacity restriction by mid-June. A press release notes that this plan is "subject to any closures due to further demonstrations and other factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Not every location is set to resume dine-in service, though. The company boasts 294 restaurants in total, which means more than half will remain restricted to delivery and pickup orders only.