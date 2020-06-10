The Cheesecake Factory Is Aiming to Reopen 124 Restaurants in Mid-June
Prepare for big plates and slices of cheesecake, but also prepare for new restrictions.
I spent the better half of quarantine longing for the days of restaurant dining -- healthy wine pours, endless bread baskets, and the sweet luxury of someone else doing the dishes afterwards. And while we've gotta remain vigilant with social distancing, eateries across the United States are beginning to ease restrictions and reopen doors. The Cheesecake Factory is just the latest to do so.
The purveyor of that glorious brown bread began the process earlier this month, welcoming back diners to 34 locations "with limited capacity in accordance with local mandates," Nation's Restaurant News reports. Now, The Cheesecake Factory is looking to reopen more; 124 locations in total with that same limited capacity restriction by mid-June. A press release notes that this plan is "subject to any closures due to further demonstrations and other factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."
Not every location is set to resume dine-in service, though. The company boasts 294 restaurants in total, which means more than half will remain restricted to delivery and pickup orders only.
Back in May, The Cheesecake Factory announced a number of new procedures that would take effect once restaurants reopened. Among the laundry list of guidelines, the chain promised to reconfigure seating to maintain social distancing, up sanitation, require wellness checks for staff members, provide employees with the proper personal protective equipment, and offer hand sanitation stations for customers.
"The health and wellbeing of our staff members and guests is our top priority, and we are approaching the reopening of our restaurants’ dining rooms with that as our guiding principle," the company said on its website.
