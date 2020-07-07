The Cheesecake Factory's Latest Cheesecake Flavor Is Stuffed With Snickers

I'm sure you've heard once or twice (or a billion times) that we're living in unprecedented times. And while you've been busy perfecting your banana bread, The Cheesecake Factory has been whipping up new creations, too.

In honor of National Cheesecake Day, the brown bread slinger is debuting an all-new flavor: Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake with Snickers. As if the name alone weren't enough to warrant your complete attention, let me just fill you in on the deets. The menu rookie features the chain's original cheesecake swirled with actual Snickers on a brownie crust and topped with more chocolate, caramel, and peanuts.

Ordering up a slice or two of any flavor isn't just a healthy dose of self-care, it's also downright philanthropic, considering The Cheesecake Factory is donating $1 to Feeding America for every one purchased on Thursday, July 30, 2020. For those of you looking to specifically sample the Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake with Snickers, the restaurant will continue to give 25 cents to the hunger-relief organization for every slice sold between July 31, 2020 and July 29, 2021.