The Cheesecake Factory's New Menu Features More Than a Dozen 'Timeless Classics'

I have a habit of eating way too much of whatever free food is placed in front of me pre-entrée—be it chips or that glorious Cheesecake Factory brown bread. And while I love filling up on complimentary apps like the rest of them, looks like I'll have to save some additional room while dining at the latter.

The dessert-centric chain, which already boasts a rather extensive menu, is adding a whole host new items nationwide. Its new lineup of "timeless classics" includes pasta, small plates, and chicken entrées ranging in price from $6.50 to $15.95.