This Mysterious Video of a UFO Flying Over Chile Has Experts Completely Baffled

Chilean airspace is apparently a haven for UFOs.

Footage captured in 2014 by a Chilean naval helicopter shows a strange, aerial vehicle floating through the sky and releasing a long plume of what appears to be smoke or gas. For the last two years, the 9-minute video has baffled experts at the country’s Committee for the Study of Anomalous Air Phenomena, leading “imaging specialists, astrophysicists, aeronautical engineers, and meteorologists” to conclude that it’s basically a mystery, The Daily Dot reports.

As CEFAA Director General Ricardo Bermúdez told The Huffington Post: “We do not know what it was, but we do know what it was not.” The agency has ruled out anything within the vein of normalcy, including weather balloons and space junk, meaning that after their rigorous investigation, Chile’s foremost authorities are kind of like: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.