The Coffee Bean's Holiday Menu Is Back & You Can Toast with $3 Drinks This Week

With Halloween in the rearview, we've entered that awkward time of year when we just wait for Thanksgiving to end. Luckily, coffee chains are just as impatient as we are and are already starting to embrace peppermint, spice, and everything nice. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is one of those eager companies, only making it to day two of November before bringing back holiday beverages.

On Monday, the chain announced the launch of its seasonal menu, which includes six festive drinks and three baked goods.

If you're skeptical about celebrating the holidays this early, you just might be swayed to give in after hearing about this week's drink special. To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year , the chain is offering $3 regular-sized holiday beverages after 2 pm every day at participating locations between now and Friday, November 6.

Here's the lineup of holiday drinks:

Cookie Butter Latte and Ice Blended drink: Premium espresso with spice and brown sugar cookie notes.

Premium espresso with spice and brown sugar cookie notes. Peppermint Mocha Latte & Ice Blended drink: Rich chocolate and peppermint flavors.

Rich chocolate and peppermint flavors. Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew Latte: Dark chocolate and peppermint.

Dark chocolate and peppermint. Peppermint Hot Chocolate: Caffeine-free beverage with rich chocolate and peppermint.

Caffeine-free beverage with rich chocolate and peppermint. Red Velvet Hot Cocoa and Ice Blended drink: Sweet cream blended with rich cocoa.

Sweet cream blended with rich cocoa. Winter Dream Tea Latte: Black tea, rooibos, sweet spices, and vanilla.

Plus, three seasonal bakery items:

Orange Cranberry Muffin: Zesty flavors with light icing and bits of orange.

Zesty flavors with light icing and bits of orange. S'mores Bar: A treat layered with graham cracker, thick chocolate, and marshmallow.

A treat layered with graham cracker, thick chocolate, and marshmallow. Holiday Cookies: Gingerbread Doll, Gingerbread House, or Frosted Sugar Cookie.

Holiday offerings will be served through January 5, 2021, at Coffee Bean stores. The Los Angeles-based chain has a strong presence in Southern California, a new outpost in New York City , and additional locations throughout the US and world.