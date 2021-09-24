The House That Inspired 'The Conjuring' Is for Sale

When it comes to amenities, there are many common items on future homebuyers' lists. Does it have good natural lighting, hardwood flooring, a nice lawn? But in Rhode Island, one home on the market has a feature few others have, ghosts, and famous ones at that.

The house that inspired The Conjuring, you know, the movie where the mom gets possessed by a demon living in the basement and then tries to kill her children with a pair of scissors, is for sale. Located in Burrillville, Rhode Island, the farmhouse's owners Cory and Jen Heizen are looking to sell it to someone that would continue the tours and overnight stay company the couple started.