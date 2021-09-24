The House That Inspired 'The Conjuring' Is for Sale
For just $1.2 million, you can own the Rhode Island property and all the ghouls that come with it.
When it comes to amenities, there are many common items on future homebuyers' lists. Does it have good natural lighting, hardwood flooring, a nice lawn? But in Rhode Island, one home on the market has a feature few others have, ghosts, and famous ones at that.
The house that inspired The Conjuring, you know, the movie where the mom gets possessed by a demon living in the basement and then tries to kill her children with a pair of scissors, is for sale. Located in Burrillville, Rhode Island, the farmhouse's owners Cory and Jen Heizen are looking to sell it to someone that would continue the tours and overnight stay company the couple started.
As one of the most famous haunted houses in the United States, it's not selling for cheap. Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty has it listed for $1.2 million. That may seem steep for a 3,106 square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, but you're paying for the history.
"Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s," stated a press release from Mott & Chace Sotheby's. "To this day, countless happenings have been reported. The chilling stories, incidents, and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions including books, movies, and television shows."
While I wouldn't spend any amount of money to live alongside a paranormal presence, for those interested, you can learn more about the home on Mott & Chase Sotheby's website or this Zillow listing.