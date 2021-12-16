Stay in a Wintry Glass Chalet in the Middle of Manhattan

The holidays have a certain magic about them, but nowhere more so than in New York City with its many lights and magical window displays.

Stepping the festivity up a notch is the Conrad New York Midtown hotel, which has turned its 1,200-square-foot Atrium Suite into a veritable snow globe in which guests can sip Champagne and celebrate the holidays.

The suite is in high demand throughout the year thanks to its 180-degree views of the city courtesy of its glass-domed living area, but the hotel is upping the ante—and the cozy factor—this winter by giving the ritzy dwelling a cabin vibe.

Available for booking from December 21 through January 31, guests will enjoy faux sheepskin and cowhide rugs, a decorative fireplace, Adirondack chairs, and plenty of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.

Those who don't want to leave the comfort of the chalet-style suite can partake in a special in-room menu crafted just for the Winter Suite. The menu includes French-inspired dinners and even more Champagne.

Digs like this don't come cheap. A stay in the Conrad New York Midtown's Winter Suite starts at $3,000 per night. You can find more information here.