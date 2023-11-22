The Spanish Villa from This Season of 'The Crown' Is Now on Airbnb

In the most recent and final season of Netflix's The Crown, among stunning recreations of Princess Diana and Prince Charles and the heart-wrenching drama that punctuated the '90s for the royal family, you may have noticed clips of a stunning villa. It's in the premiere episode, 11 minutes and 45 seconds into the show. In the scene, you get an aerial view of this stunning yellow-walled villa, situated on a stunning cliff overlooking azure blue waters and a speed boat cresting the waves.

And while so much of the royal family's life portrayed in The Crown is out of touch for viewers (and thank goodness for that, to be honest), that idyllic estate is not one of them. At least, not entirely. Because you can rent The Yellow Castle on Airbnb.

Located near Puerto d'Andratx in Spain, the property once hosted Princess Diana. In fact, throughout her life, Princess Diana visited Puerto d'Andratx on numerous occasions. The time specifically featured in the show was during a 1996 visit. The villa boasts mountain and sea views, and is accessible by both land and sea. It is only a short drive away from shops and restaurants.