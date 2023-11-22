The Spanish Villa from This Season of 'The Crown' Is Now on Airbnb
The epic Yellow Castle had screen time in the Season 6 premiere of the Netflix series.
In the most recent and final season of Netflix's The Crown, among stunning recreations of Princess Diana and Prince Charles and the heart-wrenching drama that punctuated the '90s for the royal family, you may have noticed clips of a stunning villa. It's in the premiere episode, 11 minutes and 45 seconds into the show. In the scene, you get an aerial view of this stunning yellow-walled villa, situated on a stunning cliff overlooking azure blue waters and a speed boat cresting the waves.
And while so much of the royal family's life portrayed in The Crown is out of touch for viewers (and thank goodness for that, to be honest), that idyllic estate is not one of them. At least, not entirely. Because you can rent The Yellow Castle on Airbnb.
Located near Puerto d'Andratx in Spain, the property once hosted Princess Diana. In fact, throughout her life, Princess Diana visited Puerto d'Andratx on numerous occasions. The time specifically featured in the show was during a 1996 visit. The villa boasts mountain and sea views, and is accessible by both land and sea. It is only a short drive away from shops and restaurants.
The property features a pool, hot tub, gardens, an exclusive rock cave, terraces, a sauna, seven bedrooms, and plenty more luxury accommodations. Like anything befitting a future monarch, the property is exorbitantly expensive to rent. For a single night in the Yellow Castle, Airbnb customers will pay £3,619 (about $4,536).
As this is an Airbnb Luxe property, there are also options available to arrange for airport transfers, pre-stocking the home prior to arrival, and cleanings during stays. You know, the kind of service a member of the royal family would get.
You can learn more about booking and more details on the villa featured in The Crown over on Airbnb.
Looking for more travel inspo?
If you're ready for an adventure but not sure where you'd like to go or what to do, we're on it. The best new hotels opening up around the world. The most exciting places to travel without a passport. The world's best beaches, as ranked by travel influencers. It's all here along with all the travel news you need to stay informed and inspired.