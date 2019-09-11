The Cultural Impact Meme Will Infuriate You and Make You Laugh

If ever there was a place where subjectivity reigns supreme, it's social media. Sometimes that's just because you genuinely believe that peanut butter and pickles is the best sandwich ever made and sometimes it can appear to be more nefarious. (See: The ongoing battle about whether Hurricane Dorian was ever poised to hit Alabama.) At the best of times, it's all in the service of a joke.
The cultural impact meme graphs the lasting legacy of two different events, artists, or other cultural happenings. Whether it's a joke or just a person's personal opinion that lies outside of the norm is in the eye of the beholder, but either way, it's made for some hilarious exchanges. You might even find yourself agreeing with some of the assertions.
Here's how to works: Using block emojis, people are creating tweets with a bar graph of the importance of two things. Say, The Beatles (who are the butt of many jokes here) and Avril Lavigne or an episode of The Office.
Levels Unlocked Pub Is Washington DC's Newest Pop-Up Where You're Transported Into Your Favorite Video Game
Here are some of the best examples.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.