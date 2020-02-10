Here Are the Nominees for The Fasties, Thrillist's First-Ever Fast Food Awards

Long before the advent of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich and the runaway plant-based burger trend, we've had a borderline-obsessive focus on telling you about the latest from chains like Wendy's and Burger King, how to order from In-N-Out Burger's secret menu, and even how to get, say, your favorite nuggets for free. Now, we're taking our fast food expertise and our unmatched hunger for all things served in grease-stained bags to the next level.
Introducing The Fasties, Thrillist's first-ever fast food awards, arriving on Wednesday, February 19. Think glitzy TV and movie award show, but to honor the best things that came out of fast food restaurants in 2019, and uh, decidedly shorter.
The 16 award categories range from Best Sauce to Best New Menu Item of the Year. We'll finally put the "Fried Chicken Sandwich Wars" to rest (at least, for now) by presenting a winner in the Best Fried Chicken Sandwich category. Among the highest honors are Regional Chain of the Year and Chain of the Year. The Most Valuable Pickle (MVP) award will finally give the savory sandwich toppings the recognition they deserve. There won't be a celebrity red carpet, but there will be a ketchup carpet and an "In Memoriam" reel honoring the menu items we lost throughout the year.
Yes, handing out golden burger trophies to fast food chains may sound ridiculous, but... that's kind of the point. We take fast food seriously, but we also don't take ourselves too seriously. Look no further than our wild, hour-long podcast about Taco Bell or this super-specific ranking of McDonald's dipping sauces. The Fasties are the ultimate embodiment of this intense -- yet playful -- focus on fries, Frosties, and everything in between.
The 2020 Fasties winners will be announced via an awards show on Thrillist's YouTube channel and here on Thrillist.com just in time for lunch at 12pm ET on February 19. In the meantime, grab a chicken sandwich, check out the nominees, and vote for the People's Choice in a few of the categories below.
Here are the 2020 Fasties Categories and Nominees
Best Fried Chicken Sandwich
- Popeyes - Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A - Chicken Sandwich
- McDonald’s - Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich
- Carl’s Jr. - Big Fillet Chicken Sandwich
- KFC - Crispy Colonel Sandwich
Best Burger
- Culver’s - ButterBurger Cheese
- In-N-Out Burger - Double Double
- McDonald’s - Quarter Pounder With Cheese
- Whataburger - Double Meat Whataburger
- Wendy’s - Dave’s Double
Best Plant-Based Burger
- White Castle - Impossible Slider
- Carl’s Jr. - Beyond BBQ Star
- Carl’s Jr. - Beyond Famous Star With Cheese
- A&W - Beyond Burger
- Burger King - Impossible Whopper
Best Fries
- Arby’s - Curly Fries
- McDonald’s - Fries
- Chick-fil-A - Waffle Potato Fries
- Taco Bell - Nacho Fries
- Checkers/Rally’s - Famous Seasoned Fries
Best Taco
- Del Taco - The Del Taco
- Taco Bell - Crunchy Taco
- El Pollo Loco - Chicken Taco Al Carbon
- Jack in the Box - Taco
- Taco John’s - Crispy Taco
Best Dessert
- Yoshinoya - Cheesecake
- Taco Bell - Cinnamon Sticks
- Wendy’s - Frosty
- Culver’s - Vanilla Custard
- Jollibee - Peach Mango Pie
Best Chicken Tenders
- Raising Cane’s - Chicken Fingers
- Popeyes - Tenders
- Culver’s - Original Chicken Tenders
- Chick-fil-A - Chick-n-Strips
- Long John Silver’s - Chicken Tenders
Best Breakfast Sandwich
- Subway - Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
- Chick-fil-A - Chicken Biscuit
- Wendy’s - Breakfast Baconator
- Taco Bell - Breakfast Crunchwrap with Bacon
- McDonald’s - Bacon, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle
Best Sauce
- Culver’s - Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce
- Chick-fil-A - Chick-fil-A Sauce
- Raising Cane’s - Cane’s Sauce
- McDonald’s - Honey Mustard
- Whataburger - Spicy Ketchup
Best New Menu Item of the Year
- Popeyes - Chicken Sandwich
- Burger King - Impossible Whopper
- KFC Kentucky - Fried Wings
- Taco Bell - Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme
- Chick-fil-A - Mac & Cheese
Best Coffee
- Culver’s
- Chick-fil-A
- McDonald’s
- Sonic Drive-In
- Jack in the Box
Regional Chain of the Year
- Culver’s
- In-N-Out Burger
- Del Taco
- Whataburger
- Bojangles'
Chain of the Year
- Popeyes
- Burger King
- Chick-fil-A
- Wendy’s
- White Castle
Menu Item of the Decade
- Taco Bell - Doritos Locos Taco
- KFC - Double Down
- White Castle - Impossible Slider
- McDonald’s - Szechuan Sauce
- Popeyes - Chicken Sandwich
Lifetime Achievement Award
Most Valuable Pickle (MVP)
