Here Are the Nominees for the Fasties, Thrillist's 2nd-Annual Fast Food Awards

The 2021 Fasties categories touch on almost every corner of fast food menus. Awards include Best Breakfast, Best Chicken Nuggets, Best Soft Serve Ice Cream, and even Best New Menu Item. Additional awards highlight the latest and greatest in the world of plant-based meat offerings and settle the debate over who serves the crispiest, most delicious onion rings. Two all-new categories reflect how fast food chains responded to the pandemic: Best Value Menu and Best First Responder Deal. The show will culminate with the top award, Chain of the Year. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Pickle (MVP) award honors the best salty cucumber slices in the game, and this year's Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates one chain's unmatched contributions to the fast food world. But we didn't stop there.

Fast casual restaurants—think Shake Shack, Five Guys, Zaxby's, and more—will get a share of the Fasties heat lamp light for the first time, marking a massive expansion of the awards' scope. Fast casual categories include Best Cheeseburger, Best Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Best Fries.

We recognize that handing out awards to fast food chains may sound ridiculous, but... that's kind of the point. We take fast food seriously, but we don't take ourselves too seriously. The Fasties are the ultimate embodiment of our borderline-obsessive—yet playful—focus on French fries, fish sandwiches, and everything in between. Most importantly, it's all about having fun.

The 2021 Fasties winners will be announced via an awards show on Thrillist's YouTube channel, social media platforms, and here on Thrillist.com just in time for lunch at 12pm ET on April 20. In the meantime, grab a bacon cheeseburger, check out the nominees (listed below), and vote via Twitter for the People's Choice in a handful of the categories.