Here Are the Nominees for The Fasties, Thrillist's 3rd Annual Fast Food Awards

The Fasties, Thrillist's annual fast food awards program, is back for a third trip down the golden drive-thru in 2022. This year, we're continuing our tradition of throwing a hilariously over-the-top—yet completely serious—celebration of all things served in grease-stained paper bags, following the success of last year's awards and the inaugural Fasties in 2020. Grab your favorite dipping sauces, make sure your cardboard crown is securely fastened, and prepare your hottest takes, because today, we announce the nominees in more than a dozen award categories.

The winners of the 2022 Fasties will be announced in a week from now on Wednesday, April 20. The awards will honor the best of the best from major fast food chains across the country in categories like Best Breakfast, Best Chicken Nuggets, Best Fries, Best Cheeseburger, and Best Fried Chicken Sandwich, among many more. An all-new category, Best Spicy Chicken Sandwich, will reignite the fast food chicken wars. The Menu Item of the Year award will spotlight a game-changing new offering. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Pickle (MVP) title will go to the best briny cucumbers in the game.

And for a second year, fast casual restaurant chains like Shake Shack, Five Guys, and Smashburger will share the Fasties heat lamp light in three categories: Best Fast Casual Cheeseburger, Best Fast Casual Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Best Fast Casual Fries.

As always, we recognize that handing out awards to fast food chains may sound ridiculous, but... that's kind of the point. We take our favorite delicious cheeseburgers and crispy chicken nuggets seriously, but at the same time, we don't take ourselves too seriously. The Fasties embody our borderline-alarming—yet playful—obsession with all things served out of drive-thru windows. Most importantly, it's all about having fun... so try not to get too worked up if your favorite spicy chicken sandwich doesn't go home with a golden burger trophy. There's always next year!