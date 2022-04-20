Here Are the Winners of The 2022 Fasties, Thrillist's 3rd Annual Fast Food Awards

A new best fried chicken sandwich has been crowned. The onion rings to rule them all have been named. The finest fast food and fast casual cheeseburgers in all the land have been found.

We present to you the winners of The Fasties, Thrillist's annual fast food awards. For the third year in a row, The Fasties are here to celebrate the absolute best foods we've eaten out of grease-stained paper bags over the last year with hilariously over-the-top—yet completely serious—awards in more than a dozen super-competitive categories.

In 2022, we're honoring the best of the best from major fast food chains across the country in 15 categories, including Best Breakfast, Best Chicken Nuggets, Best Fries, Best Onion Rings, Best Cheeseburger, and Best Fried Chicken Sandwich, to name just a handful. The honoree in an all-new category, Best Spicy Chicken Sandwich, is here to reignite the fast food chicken wars. We're also giving fast casual players—you know, places like Shake Shack and Five Guys, a share of the heat lamp limelight, with awards in three separate categories. The Fasties' top honor, Menu Item of the Year, recognizes a bold new offering that's sure to change the game. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Pickle (MVP) spotlights the best briny cucumbers in the game right now. You'll find the complete list of categories and winners below.

The winners of the 2022 Fasties were carefully selected from the class of nominees announced on April 13 and based on the findings of our extensive taste tests (you should see our expense reports!). We acknowledge that handing out awards to corporate food chains is kind of weird and ridiculous, but hey, we don't take ourselves too seriously. The Fasties embody our unmatched—possibly worrying—obsession with all things served out of drive-thru windows. And at the end of the day, it's just about having fun.

You may agree with some of the winners, and you may vehemently disagree with others. That's totally cool. We don't have to see fry to fry (sorry, we had to), but you should totally hear us out. As long as we're all having a good time talking about, say, exactly what distinguishes a transcendent onion ring from a merely great one, then we're golden. One thing we're pretty sure about, though: you're gonna get hungry.