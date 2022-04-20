Here Are the Winners of The 2022 Fasties, Thrillist's 3rd Annual Fast Food Awards

Who has the best cheeseburger? Or the top spicy chicken sandwich? The debates end here.

By Thrillist News

Published on 4/20/2022 at 12:00 PM

Image by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

A new best fried chicken sandwich has been crowned. The onion rings to rule them all have been named. The finest fast food and fast casual cheeseburgers in all the land have been found.

We present to you the winners of The Fasties, Thrillist's annual fast food awards. For the third year in a row, The Fasties are here to celebrate the absolute best foods we've eaten out of grease-stained paper bags over the last year with hilariously over-the-top—yet completely serious—awards in more than a dozen super-competitive categories. 

In 2022, we're honoring the best of the best from major fast food chains across the country in 15 categories, including Best BreakfastBest Chicken NuggetsBest Fries, Best Onion RingsBest Cheeseburger, and Best Fried Chicken Sandwich, to name just a handful. The honoree in an all-new category, Best Spicy Chicken Sandwich, is here to reignite the fast food chicken wars. We're also giving fast casual players—you know, places like Shake Shack and Five Guys, a share of the heat lamp limelight, with awards in three separate categories. The Fasties' top honor, Menu Item of the Year, recognizes a bold new offering that's sure to change the game. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Pickle (MVP) spotlights the best briny cucumbers in the game right now. You'll find the complete list of categories and winners below.

The winners of the 2022 Fasties were carefully selected from the class of nominees announced on April 13 and based on the findings of our extensive taste tests (you should see our expense reports!). We acknowledge that handing out awards to corporate food chains is kind of weird and ridiculous, but hey, we don't take ourselves too seriously. The Fasties embody our unmatched—possibly worrying—obsession with all things served out of drive-thru windows. And at the end of the day, it's just about having fun. 

You may agree with some of the winners, and you may vehemently disagree with others. That's totally cool. We don't have to see fry to fry (sorry, we had to), but you should totally hear us out. As long as we're all having a good time talking about, say, exactly what distinguishes a transcendent onion ring from a merely great one, then we're golden. One thing we're pretty sure about, though: you're gonna get hungry.

best fast food
Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

And now, the complete list of winners (and nominees) in each category...

Best Breakfast

Winner: Wendy's
Nominees: Chick-fil-A, Jack in the Box, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's

READ MORE

Best Coffee

Winner: Culver's - Blue Spoon Blend
Nominees: Chick-fil-A, Culver's, McDonald's, Sonic Drive-In, Wendy's

READ MORE

Best Cheeseburger

Winner: Culver's - Double ButterBurger with Cheese
Nominees: Culver's, In-N-Out Burger, McDonald's, Sonic Drive-In, Whataburger

READ MORE

Best Fried Chicken Sandwich

Winner: Burger King - Ch'King
Nominees: Bojangles, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, KFC, Popeyes

READ MORE

Best Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Winner: Popeyes - Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Nominees: Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Jollibee, KFC, Popeyes

READ MORE

Best Fish Sandwich

Winner: Popeyes - Classic Flounder Sandwich
Nominees: Arby's, Culver's, Jack in the Box, Long John Silver's, Popeyes

READ MORE

Best Taco

Winner: Del Taco - The Del Taco
Nominees: Del Taco, El Pollo Loco, Jack in the Box, Taco Bell, Taco John's

READ MORE

Best Chicken Nuggets

Winner: Arby's - Premium Chicken Nuggets
Nominees: Arby's, Chick-fil-A, Jack in the Box, McDonald's, Popeyes

READ MORE

Best Fries

Winner: Arby's - Curly Fries
Nominees: Arby's, Checkers/Rally's, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Wendy's

READ MORE

Best Onion Rings

Winner: Sonic Drive-In - Hand Made Onion Rings
Nominees: Culver's, Dairy Queen, Jack in the Box, Sonic Drive-In, Whataburger

READ MORE

Best Fast Casual Cheeseburger

Winner: Shake Shack - ShackBurger
Nominees: BurgerFi, Five Guys, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Shake Shack, Smashburger

READ MORE

Best Fast Casual Fried Chicken Sandwich

Winner: Zaxby's - Zaxby's Signature Sandwich
Nominees: Fatburger, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Fuku, Shake Shack, Zaxby's

READ MORE

Best Fast Casual Fries

Winner: Five Guys - Five Guys Style Fries
Nominees: Five Guys, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Shake Shack, Smashburger, Zaxby's

READ MORE

Image by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

Menu Item of the Year

Winner: Taco Bell - Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Image by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist

Most Valuable Pickle (MVP)

Winner: Burger King - Ch'King

click to play video
Thrillist/YouTube

Miss last year's Fasties? In 2021, we went big and produced an entire awards show broadcast hosted by David So and Tim Chantarangsu of Send Foodz. You can watch or relive the who thing right here (see the video player). You can also rewatch the inaugural Fasties from 2020.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.