This Real Hoverboard Can Go 90 MPH and Actually Flies

The two-wheeled deathtraps known as "hoverboards" are only good for a few things: transporting lazy tools, setting back human progress, and providing fail humor. But now, it looks like there's a genuine hoverboard-like flying machine that -- get this -- actually hovers, can fly at speeds in excess of 90mph, and has the potential of being actually useful. Well, maybe if you're a super villain.
As seen in a new YouTube video (above), Franky Zapata, the same dude who came up with those crazy water-powered jetpacks, showed off a test flight for the new personal aircraft, the Flyboard Air. The demonstration doesn't reveal many details about the machine, but it looks like it might be powered by a turbine engine that uses fuel stored in Zapata's backpack, according to a report by Gizmodo. And although the video doesn't prove this, the Flyboard Air tops out at 93mph, can reach an altitude of 10,000ft, and offers a flight time of about 10 minutes, per the report. Unsurprisingly, Zapata performed the test above water at mostly cautious heights.
Sure, this thing looks pretty limited, expensive, and dangerous as hell, but if the above video is as authentic as it looks, it's easily the closest thing to an actual, real-life hoverboard we've seen.
