'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast Reunites And We Know Uncle Phil Was Watching

therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram

It's been 21 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air packed up its '90s-sitcom zingers and family drama and the cast went their separate ways. The cast disbanded, Will Smith's career took off, and in 2013, James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, passed away due to complications from open heart surgery. That's what makes this cast reunion, posted on Instagram by Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks, so touching.

The photo shows the whole cast present at the end of the show, including the Fresh Prince himself Will Smith, Ribeiro, Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey the butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (the recast Aunt Vivian), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), and Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks). They're on a boat and they're grinning.

Ribeiro paired it with this caption: "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

We do, too.

h/t Mashable

Eric Vilas-Boas always, always loved The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air growing up. Follow him @e_vb_.

