'The Goonies' House Is for Sale, Take a Look Inside Here

In the inimitable words of Sloth, "Hey you guys!" If you're a fan of The Goonies and you're looking for your dream home, then you're in luck. The two-story Victorian house at the center of the film is newly on the market, but you're going to need a Goonie-sized treasure discovery to cover the costs.

The home, situated in Astoria in northwest Oregon, has been listed at an asking price of $1.65 million.