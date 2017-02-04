This 7-Layer Dip Weighs 540 Pounds and Took Five Hours to Make

The Super Bowl is here, which means it’s a great time to discuss American gluttony.
The big game is cause for many people to snack en masse, which is why this colossal 7-layer dip was made. Weighing in at 540 pounds, this monument of spreads was big enough to fill up a 100 gallon fish tank. Because of this, it claimed the Guinness World Record for largest layered dip, and you should all relish its immense scale:
The award was given to Seven Bucks Digital Studios, a production house co-founded by king of bald men, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. The company broadcasted the dip-making event via Facebook Live, and then donated it to a local homeless shelter in Los Angeles.
You’ll probably appreciate a rundown of the ingredients used in the dip, all of which are apportioned in stupidly big quantities. From Guinness, we learn the recipe, which consists of:
“153.6 pounds of refried beans, 76.8 quarts sour cream with 9.6 pounds of seasoning mixed in, 76.8 pounds of cheese, 38.4 quarts of guacamole, 38.4 quarts tomatoes, 19.2 quarts green onions, and 37.2 quarts of black olives to top it off.”
It took a team of four people laboring for over 5 hours to complete the dip, which is hardly surprising.
Happy Super Bowl 51. Your move, America.
