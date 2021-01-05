This 'Queen's Gambit'-Themed Hotel Suite Would Impress Even Beth Harmon

If you know what's best for you, you've torn through all seven episodes of The Queen's Gambit on Netflix. Centered around Beth Harmon, an orphaned chess prodigy in Lexington, Kentucky, during the late '50s and '60s, the series was an instant hit—even among people who know nothing about chess. Now, the 21c Museum Hotel in Lexington is getting in on the buzz with its new Harmon Room, a Queen's Gambit-inspired suite that looks straight out of another era.

The Harmon Room is decked out in modern mid-century furniture, but it's the details that make it special. The walls are dressed in custom, retro wallpaper with knight pieces worked into the pattern. The sitting room includes a handmade, walnut-and-maple chess set. The surfaces are covered in copies of Chess Review and rare books on loan from a local bookseller. And in the room, you'll find a complimentary Lex Liquors tote bag that mimics the one in the show.

The centerpiece of the Harmon Room is the massive chess board on the ceiling above the bed, just like the one that Beth envisions during her drug-induced hallucinations. Speaking of, there's still no word on whether it comes with those mysterious green pills that she loves so much. That's probably for the best, though.

While you're in Lexington living your Beth Harmon fantasy, you can see other notable sites using The Queen's Gambit Guide to Lexington, Kentucky, put together by the city's tourism board.

The 21c Museum Hotel is accepting bookings for the Harmon Room right now. Check out the listing for full details, and see more pictures of the suite below.