Watch Glow Sticks and Sparklers Get Obliterated by a Hydraulic Press

The only time you ever wield glow sticks and sparklers simultaneously might be at a rave on the 4th of July. Or, if also have a hydraulic press in your arsenal, you use these items together and conduct a deranged science experiment.
That's what the hedonists at the Hydraulic Press Channel did for their latest stunt. As you'll notice, lighting one sparkler barely registers a sizzle, but crushing a bundle of the baby fireworks creates something of a fiery spectacle, albeit for a couple seconds.
While that doesn't quite create a bang capable of rocking your ear drums, the glow sticks -- illuminated by a mixture of "dibutyl phthalate, hydrogen peroxide and phenyl oxalate ester," according to CNET -- gives the experiment a messier, technicolor feeling.
The Hydraulic Press Channel is followed by 1.7 million people on YouTube, all of whom clearly love a bit of chemical-splattering chaos. If you're still yearning for destruction after this, check out ethanol-soaked cans of WD-40 square off against a pellet gun.