The Internet Is Obsessed With This Incredibly Complex Language Rule No One Knows They Know

Over the weekend, Matt Anderson, an editor at BBC Culture, shared a passage from a book on crafting beautifully written phrases in English. Generally, this would be of interest to just a handful of writers and word nerds of various cloaks. However, this tidbit has managed to spread across the internet like Cersei's wildfire through a church.

The passage concerns the usage of adjectives in the English language. It highlights something everyone knows, but almost no one knows they know. There is actually a quite complex ordering system governing the use of adjectives, and while very few people can write down the order adjectives go in, almost every English-language speaker gets it right every time.