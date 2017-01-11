Check Out These Incredible Photos Taken with the iPhone 7 Plus

Although iPhone 7 Plus models have been incredibly scarce in the days after Apple's big launch last Friday, the lucky people who've managed to get their hands on the slick new phones are already putting its powerful new dual-lens camera to the test, and the results are simply stunning.

We pulled a small sample of just 10 of the thousands of photos that appear to have been taken on an iPhone 7 Plus from the #iphone7plus hashtag on Instagram. It's worth noting, however, that we have not independently verified that the photos were indeed taken on the new phone, but we're pretty confident about their authenticity. Either way, the images are downright gorgeous.