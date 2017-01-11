News

Check Out These Incredible Photos Taken with the iPhone 7 Plus

Although iPhone 7 Plus models have been incredibly scarce in the days after Apple's big launch last Friday, the lucky people who've managed to get their hands on the slick new phones are already putting its powerful new dual-lens camera to the test, and the results are simply stunning. 

We pulled a small sample of just 10 of the thousands of photos that appear to have been taken on an iPhone 7 Plus from the #iphone7plus hashtag on Instagram. It's worth noting, however, that we have not independently verified that the photos were indeed taken on the new phone, but we're pretty confident about their authenticity. Either way, the images are downright gorgeous.

Oh, and if you think people are taking beautiful pictures with the iPhone 7 Plus now, just wait until Apple enables the new Portrait Mode's dazzling, DSLR-like depth-of-field effect capabilities via a software update sometime later this year. In other words, this is just the beginning. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and hopes to take great photos with his iPhone someday. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

