The Jonas Brothers Reunited for 'Carpool Karaoke'

The Late Late Show has been building up to this all week. Starting March 4, James Corden welcomed the Jonas Brothers for a week-long takeover of his show. Each night they were scheduled to appear alongside other guests. But the highlight for fans was always going to be the trio of brothers joined Corden for a new installment of "Carpool Karaoke."
The band broke up back in October 2013 and only announced their pending reunion on February 28, just days before the start of their takeover on the Late Late Show, and a day before they released a new single.
How excited were fans about this reunion? The two-minute teaser announcing their appearance had more than 5 million views on YouTube and the announcement video on Twitter garnered more than 4.7 million views.
The ride features many of their biggest songs, new music, and a lie detector test where they have a Festivus-style airing of grievances.
In addition to the "Carpool Karaoke" appearance, the Jonas Brothers did other reoccurring Corden segments throughout the week, like "Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts."
Everything We Know: 'Captain Marvel'
The number of "Carpool Karaoke" segments featured on The Late Late Show seems to have dropped since it became its own program through Apple Music. Those episodes generally have not featured Corden himself, but celebrities -- Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson just did one -- riding around together without the host.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.