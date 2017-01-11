The Woman in the Iconic "The Kiss" Photo, Is Dead at 92

"I did not see him approaching, and before I know it I was in this vice grip," Friedman told CBS in 2012.

A few weeks later, the photo ran deep in the pages of Life magazine with the caption, "In New York's Times Square a white-clad girl clutches her purse and skirt as an uninhibited sailor plants his lips squarely on hers."

The image rose to prominence over the years and even courted controversy as Friedman revealed the non-consensual circumstances of the kiss. Eisenstaedt reflected in 1985, in the book Eisenstaedt on Eisenstaedt: a Self-Portrait, "If [Friedman] had been dressed in a dark dress I would never have taken the picture. If the sailor had worn a white uniform, the same." He took four quick shots in that brief moment.