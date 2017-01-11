News

Alarm Clock for Your Underwear Wakes You With an Orgasm

Life is busy. It's a grind every day even before you decided to stay up too late binge-watching your latest obsession. That's probably why many people have such a hard time waking up in the morning. Or maybe they're just lazy. That's also possible. Either way, it's a problem. 

One company has an idea to making getting up in the morning a little easier. It's a simple idea for an alarm clock. Instead of waking you with an annoying noise, it wakes you with an orgasm. The Little Rooster is the weirdest, best idea in alarm clock technology since coffee pots that get the coffee going before you wake up.
 

The Little Rooster is designed for women, but really, anyone can give it a try if you decide to get creative (though the site promises a design for men in the future). The sleek design is intended to make it so you don't feel it while you're sleeping, though you'll definitely feel it if you normally sleep naked because it's designed to be cradled by underwear while you sleep.

It looks simple enough. Set the alarm and the Little Rooster, which has 30 levels of intensity, starts to very gently vibrate a five minutes before the alarm is set to go off. It gradually increases intensity. If you're not in the mood, it has a snooze button just like a regular alarm clock, though it might be a little tougher to get at. Also, most alarm clocks aren't in your underwear trying to get you off, but otherwise, the snooze button bears some resemblance to a regular alarm clock.

While it's definitely not for everyone, it appears to be doing the trick for some. The Little Rooster is currently out of stock. However, shipments are expected to resume later this month. It retails for just under $100, making it a sex toy-priced alarm clock. But that seems fair because most alarm clocks aren't interested in making you happy.

