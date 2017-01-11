Alarm Clock for Your Underwear Wakes You With an Orgasm

The Little Rooster is designed for women, but really, anyone can give it a try if you decide to get creative (though the site promises a design for men in the future). The sleek design is intended to make it so you don't feel it while you're sleeping, though you'll definitely feel it if you normally sleep naked because it's designed to be cradled by underwear while you sleep.

It looks simple enough. Set the alarm and the Little Rooster, which has 30 levels of intensity, starts to very gently vibrate a five minutes before the alarm is set to go off. It gradually increases intensity. If you're not in the mood, it has a snooze button just like a regular alarm clock, though it might be a little tougher to get at. Also, most alarm clocks aren't in your underwear trying to get you off, but otherwise, the snooze button bears some resemblance to a regular alarm clock.