The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Resume Public Viewing This Year

Last year's socially distanced Macy's Day Parade diverted from tradition in a big way in that the usual hoards of New Yorkers and tourists were missing in action. Instead, fans were encouraged to watch a pre-recorded online version, a necessary albeit unfortunate side effect of the pandemic. 2021 festivities, however, will mark a return to normalcy of sorts, with this year's parade welcoming back public viewing.

On Wednesday, Macy's announced the official return of spectators for the upcoming Thanksgiving parade, which is set to go down November 25 on the streets of New York City.

"We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press release. "We applaud Macy's work to creatively continue this beloved tradition last year and look forward to welcoming back Parade watchers to experience it safely, live and in person this November."

In contrast to last year's one-hour special filmed right outside the department store, the Macy's Day Parade will return in all its glory with giant character balloons, floats, marching bands, performance groups, and celebrities, and of course, Santa Clause.

"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for more than nine decades, growing to become an icon of American pop culture as it annually marks the official start of the holiday season," Will Coss, executive producer of the parade, said in the release. "For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience."

COVID safety measures will be enforced, including vaccine mandates for all staff and volunteers, mask requirements, and limited participants. The parade will air live on NBC on November 25 from 9 am to 12 pm.