McDonald's New 'Frork' is a Fork Made of French Fries

Not since McDonald’s reinvented the straw with the aid of aerospace engineers has a fast food company gotten so boldly frivolous. The hamburger giant unveiled the Frork -- a fork that uses french fries for prongs -- yesterday, proving that marketing genius is sometimes ludicrously simple and unabashedly dumb.
McDonald’s summoned legendary pitchman Anthony Sullivan to hawk the Frork, producing an appropriately cheesy infomercial. The almost-utensil is being used to promote McDonald’s new line of Signature Crafted™ Recipes sandwiches, which come in Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon varieties. As the infomercial explains, the sandwiches, which are drenched in sauce and toppings, invariably leak and spill over onto your plate. That’s why the Frork is there, to mop up whatever sandwich refuse doesn’t initially wind up in your mouth.
“We started with All Day Breakfast, updated our Chicken McNuggets, offered new Mac sandwich sizes for every occasion and now we’re introducing Signature Crafted Recipes because they are inspired by our customers,” said McDonald’s Chef Michael Haracz. “And while the Frork is supremely superfluous, it shows that McDonald’s is willing to do whatever it takes to help them enjoy every last bite.”
While the infomercial offers a toll-free number to call if you’re looking to nab a series of promotional items like sandwich coupons and complimentary Frorks, it’s likely that supplies have already been exhausted. But starting May 5, the Frork will be given away at select restaurants with the purchase of Signature Crafted™ sandwiches. Then it will likely vanish, until the next beautifully preposterous marketing campaign comes along.
