Every MLB Team, Ranked by How Expensive Going to a Game Is

If you’re a devoted baseball fan/good American, you’ll attend multiple baseball games this season where you'll eat multiple hotdogs, drink multiple beers, and therefore spend a sizable amount of money. But not all ballpark prices are created equal. In fact, one stadium's games cost three times as much as another -- and they're both winning teams!
Financial website GoBankingRates recently crunched the numbers to rank all 30 baseball stadiums based on price, calculating the combined costs of two tickets, two hot dogs, two beers, and parking. With the numbers all crunched, Angel Stadium came out as the cheapest, with a total price of $47.60. The Angels also boasted the lowest individual ticket price ($9.80) of any team.
Dodgers Stadium claimed second place, at $55.10, and Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, took third with a total price tag of $57.93. Notable mentions should go to the Cincinnati Reds, who serve the cheapest hotdogs ($1), and both the Braves and Diamondbacks, who serve the cheapest beer at their home fields ($4).
The most expensive ballpark? That's historic Fenway Park, with a cost of $157, followed by Wrigley Field at $116.06, and Yankee Stadium at $109.40.
Check out the complete list from least expensive to most expensive below, and if you live in LA... well, you should definitely be attending more baseball games.
30. Los Angeles Angels Game at Angel Stadium - $47.60
Two tickets: $19.60
Two hot dogs: $9
Two beers: $9
Parking: $10
29. Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium - $55.10
Two tickets: $21.60
Two hot dogs: $11
Two beers: $12.50
Parking: $10
28. Arizona Diamondbacks Game at Chase Field - $57.93
Two tickets: $34.43
Two hot dogs: $5.50
Two beers: $8
Parking: $10
27. Colorado Rockies Game at Coors Field - $59.30
Two tickets: $24.80
Two hot dogs: $9.50
Two beers: $12
Parking: $13
26. Minnesota Twins Game at Target Field - $60.40
Two tickets: $30.40
Two hot dogs: $9
Two beers: $15
Parking: $6
25. Cincinnati Reds Game at Great American Ball Park - $61.30
Two tickets: $28.80
Two hot dogs: $2
Two beers: $10.50
Parking: $20
24. Pittsburgh Pirates Game at PNC Park - $62.43
Two tickets: $29.93
Two hot dogs: $3.25
Two beers: $11
Parking: $15
23. Oakland Athletics Game at O.co Coliseum - $63.71
Two tickets: $23.21
Two hot dogs: $10.50
Two beers: $10
Parking: $20
22. Atlanta Braves Game at Turner Field - $65.34
Two tickets: $26.34
Two hot dogs: $9.50
Two beers: $14.50
Parking: $15
21. Texas Rangers Game at Globe Life Park in Arlington - $65.60
Two tickets: $33.60
Two hot dogs: $10
Two beers: $10
Parking: $12
20. Baltimore Orioles Game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards - $65.63
Two tickets: $41.13
Two hot dogs: $3
Two beers: $13.50
Parking: $8
19. San Diego Padres Game at Petco Park - $65.80
Two tickets: $39.80
Two hot dogs: $8
Two beers: $10
Parking: $8
18. Miami Marlins Game at Marlins Park - $65.93
Two tickets: $26.93
Two hot dogs: $12
Two beers: $12
Parking: $15
17. Houston Astros Game at Minute Maid Park - $66.23
Two tickets: $31.73
Two hot dogs: $9.50
Two beers: $10
Parking: $15
16. Chicago White Sox Game at U.S. Cellular Field - $68.45
Two tickets: $27.45
Two hot dogs: $8
Two beers: $13
Parking: $20
15. Tampa Bay Rays Game at Tropicana Field - $69.11
Two tickets: $49.11
Two hot dogs: $10
Two beers: $10
Parking:$0
14. Detroit Tigers Game at Comerica Park - $70.60
Two tickets: $31.60
Two hot dogs: $9
Two beers: $10
Parking: $20
13. Cleveland Indians Game at Progressive Field - $76.40
Two tickets: $50.40
Two hot dogs: $6
Two beers: $8
Parking: $12
12. Milwaukee Brewers Game at Miller Park - $80
Two tickets: $50
Two hot dogs: $7
Two beers: $12
Parking: $11
11. St. Louis Cardinals Game at Busch Stadium - $81.30
Two tickets: $42.80
Two hot dogs: $8.50
Two beers: $10
Parking: $20
10. Philadelphia Phillies Game at Citizens Bank Park - $82.49
Two tickets: $43.49
Two hot dogs: $7.50
Two beers: $15.50
Parking: $16
9. Washington Nationals Game at Nationals Par - $85.90
Two tickets: $52.40
Two hot dogs: $10.50
Two beers: $13
Parking: $10
8. Kansas City Royals Game at Kauffman Stadium - $89.40
Two tickets: $56.40
Two hot dogs: $10
Two beers: $13
Parking: $10
7. San Francisco Giants Game at AT&T Park - $90.81
Two tickets: $44.81
Two hot dogs: $11
Two beers: $14
Parking: $21
6. New York Mets Game at Citi Field - $94.19
Two tickets: $48.19
Two hot dogs: $12.50
Two beers: $11.50
Parking: $22
5. Seattle Mariners Game at Safeco Field - $94.71
Two tickets: $53.71
Two hot dogs: $9
Two beers: $12
Parking: $20
4. Toronto Blue Jays Game at Rogers Centre - $109.38
Two tickets: $63.20
Two hot dogs: $9.96
Two beers: $13.58
Parking: $22.64
3. New York Yankees Game at Yankee Stadium - $109.40
Two tickets: $56.40
Two hot dogs: $6
Two beers: $12
Parking: $35
2. Chicago Cubs Game at Wrigley Field - $116.06
Two tickets: $64.06
Two hot dogs: $11.50
Two beers: $15.50
Parking: $25
1. Boston Red Sox Game at Fenway Park - $157
Two tickets: $96
Two hot dogs: $10.50
Two beers: $15.50
Parking: $35
