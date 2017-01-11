Here Are the Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities in the US

If you live in a big city, there's a damn good chance the constant threat of getting bed bugs -- however irrational it may be -- is always somewhere in the back of your mind. In case that doesn't cause you enough anxiety at home or when you travel, a new ranking from a major pest control company reveals how some cities across the US are more infested with the devastating creatures than others.

Orkin released its annual list of the most bed bug-infested cities on Tuesday, and while you'd think massive cities like NYC or Los Angeles would have the most problems with the bloodsucking parasites, a much smaller city tops this year's unsettling ranking: Baltimore. The Maryland seaport city climbed nine spots since last year's ranking, unseating Chicago as the city with the worst bed bug problem in country, the company said in a press release.