Here Are the Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities in the US

If you live in a big city, there's a damn good chance the constant threat of getting bed bugs -- however irrational it may be -- is always somewhere in the back of your mind. In case that doesn't cause you enough anxiety at home or when you travel, a new ranking from a major pest control company reveals how some cities across the US are more infested with the devastating creatures than others.
Orkin released its annual list of the most bed bug-infested cities on Tuesday, and while you'd think massive cities like NYC or Los Angeles would have the most problems with the bloodsucking parasites, a much smaller city tops this year's unsettling ranking: Baltimore. The Maryland seaport city climbed nine spots since last year's ranking, unseating Chicago as the city with the worst bed bug problem in country, the company said in a press release.
Perhaps what's even more disturbing is that four metropolitan areas across the country -- Las Vegas, Portland, Salt Lake City, and Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem -- made Orkin's list for the first time this year. The company based the ranking data on where its exterminators performed the most treatments from December 1, 2015 to November 30, 2016.
"We have more people affected by bed bugs in the United States now than ever before," Orkin Entomologist and Director of Technical Services, Ron Harrison, Ph.D., said in a statement. "They were virtually unheard of in the U.S. 10 years ago."
You can check out Orkin's full ranking of 50 cities at its website, but we went ahead and pulled the top 10 for you:
10. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
9. Philadelphia
8. Cincinnati
7. Detroit
6. Los Angeles
5. Columbus
4. New York
3. Chicago
2. Washington D.C.
1. Baltimore
