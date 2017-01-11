The "How To" Questions Each State Googles More Than Every Other State

ALASKA: How to fish?

ARIZONA: How to make horchata? / How to use Skype? / How to call Mexico? / How to become a notary? / How to become a pilot? / How to fix a running toilet? / How to get skinny? / How to sell a house? / How to day drink? / How to join the Illuminati?

ARKANSAS: How to add fractions? / How to evolve Pokemon? / How to get rid of moles? / How to get rid of lice? / How to hack? / How to make cheese? / How to lower blood pressure? (tie w/ Mississippi) / How to make money? / How to reset iPhone? / How to be healthy? / How to come out?

CALIFORNIA: How to play “Stairway to Heaven”? / How to scare someone? / How to destroy a hard drive? / How to iron on patches? / How to play Dungeons and Dragons? / How to use dropbox? / How to use Github? / How to drive stick? / How to rig an election? / How to use hashtags? / How to use Reddit? / How to ruin everything? / How to spot a narcissist? / How to draw a circle? / How to build a time machine? / How to be a good boyfriend? / How to be a badass? / How to be a bartender? / How to be charming? / How to be good at math? / How to teleport? / How to be humble? / How to be invisible? / How to be vegan? / How to be rich? / How to stop global warming? / How to get your life together? / How to be an Uber driver? / How to convert to Islam? / How to join the KKK? / How to Crip Walk? / How to create change? / How to start a revolution? / How to jump rope? / How to troll? / How to get onWheel of Fortune?