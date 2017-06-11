The World's Most Expensive Vacation Destinations

Sure, there are plenty of ways to save money when you travel, but some places are always going to rough up your budget than others. And sadly, some of the most popular travel destinations are also the most expensive.
As reported by Business Insider, airport transfer planning site Hoppa recently ranked the most expensive travel destinations in the world by adding up the average cost of six important tourist expenses, including: a taxi trip of about two miles; a hotel room for one night; a meal for two; a pint of beer; a cup of coffee; and a bottle of wine. After crunching the numbers, the study found that Dubai was the absolute most expensive place to be a tourist, with its total price coming to $397.84.
New York City landed in second at $366.29, and Botswana, Africa rounded out the top three with a price tag of $321.03. Tourist hotspots like Paris, Rome, and London also made the top 19. As far as cheapest cities go, the study found that Budapest, Hungary; Tenerife, Spain; and Bangkok, Thailand are the lightest on your wallet.
Check out the most expensive cities below, complete with their estimated price tags, and than cancel the Paris plans and go to Budapest instead.
The Most Expensive Travel Destinations in the World
19. Shanghai - $186.18
18. Moscow - $188.37
17. Paphos, Cyprus - $191.59
16. Malta - $197.19
15. Los Angeles - $198.13
14. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic - $199.38
13. Rome - $217
12. Paris - $218.77
11. Dublin - $222.72
10. Lima, Peru - $226.65
9. Cancun, Mexico - $246.46
8. Caracas, Venezuela - $246.46
7. Singapore - $262.26
6. London - $273.15
5. Sydney - $289.63
4. Marrakesh, Morocco - $318.70
3. Botswana, Africa - $321.03
2. New York City - $366.29
1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates - $397.84
