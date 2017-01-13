These Maps Show The Most Obese States In America

The United States is the most obese country on Earth. While the causes underlying the obesity epidemic are vast and complicated, it’s no secret that in America, fast-food is king.

But how does this unfold across the country, and which states are the fattest? We surely have our preconceived notions about the topic, which are often beholden to stereotypes, but with the aid of maps compiled by DataVisualizations.net, the issue comes into focus.

Using data from last year's The State of Obesity, an annual report assembled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Trust for America’s Health, the maps detail the average obesity rates of four age groups: 18 to 25-year-olds, 26 to 44-year-olds, 45 to 64 year-olds, and those 65 and older.