News

These Maps Show The Most Obese States In America

By Published On 01/12/2017 By Published On 01/12/2017
Datavisualizations.net

Trending

related

How to Use Secret Netflix Codes to Unlock Hidden Movie Categories

related

Washington, DC Businesses You Should Support in 2017

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

Stuff You'll Like

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

The United States is the most obese country on Earth. While the causes underlying the obesity epidemic are vast and complicated, it’s no secret that in America, fast-food is king.

But how does this unfold across the country, and which states are the fattest? We surely have our preconceived notions about the topic, which are often beholden to stereotypes, but with the aid of maps compiled by DataVisualizations.net, the issue comes into focus.

Using data from last year's The State of Obesity, an annual report assembled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Trust for America’s Health, the maps detail the average obesity rates of four age groups: 18 to 25-year-olds, 26 to 44-year-olds, 45 to 64 year-olds, and those 65 and older.

You’ll notice that when it comes to the sample’s youngest demographic, many states have a population of overweight teens and twenty-somethings, with 30-35% of 18-25-year-olds classified as obese in 21 states.

Datavisualizations.net

As one would expect, the problem worsens with age. The 26- to 44-year-old group harbors a more severe level of unhealthiness, while the obesity epidemic crests at the 45- to 64-year-old range -- where it is quite severe.

Datavisualizations.net

As the study’s description notes, this all follows a trend. “The  states with the highest overall obesity rates also have the highest obesity rates in each age group.” Among the most adversely affected states are both Dakotas, Texas, Tennessee, and several others.

Datavisualizations.net

The final map, detailing the oldest demographic, is actually quite sparse, as only a handful of states fall into the 30-35% range. Unfortunately though, this is due to something grim: “In almost every state obesity rises with age before peaking in the 45-64 age range and then declining. The cause of this decline isn’t clear but one obvious possibility is simply that obese older people are likely to die earlier than their thinner counterparts,” the report finds.
 

Datavisualizations.net

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Happy Veterans Day! Facts to Reflect on in a Weird National Moment

related

READ MORE
Don't Ever Tap a Keg the Way These Two German Guys Did

related

READ MORE
The Super Mario iPhone Game Finally Has a Release Date and Price

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like