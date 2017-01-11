This Is the Farthest Place on Earth You Can Get from Everyone Else

Considering the ongoing horror that has been the year 2016, we really wouldn't blame you if you need a break from human civilization. Escaping to one of the world's most stunning off-the-grid beaches will probably do the trick, but what if you wanted to literally get as far away from other people as possible without taking Elon Musk up on that Mars trip? Well, a new video from RealLifeLore reveals the loneliest places on Earth.

Turns out there are actually a few distant places across the globe that have yet to be populated by humans. For example, Devon Island in Canada is about the size of Croatia and home to literally zero people, although some 229 people live on a neighboring island about 50 miles away. On the other hand, Tristan Da Cunha in the south Atlantic Ocean is the most remote location in the world that is home to a few people (about 264 of 'em), with about 1,243 miles separating them from the closest place with other people, according to the video. So, basically, you've got some options, depending on how misanthropic you're feeling.