The Mountain from Game of Thrones Eats More Than a Family of 4 Every Day

Of all the characters in Game of Thrones' Westeros, one stands above the rest: The Mountain. Mostly because the guy's nearly 7 goddamn feet tall and weighs more than Dodge Neon.
But in real life, the actor who plays Ser Gregor Clegane, Hafþór Björnsson, doesn't just roll out of a gigantic bed able to maintain his insane build. Nope. The monstrous human recently shared his daily diet on his verified Facebook page, and let's just say you wouldn't want to eat this much food unless you were trying to star in the next season of My 600-lb Life.
To put this into perspective, The Mountain's first real meal of the day totals around 1,700 calories, based on consuming 1 cup of strawberries and 1 cup of blueberries at that meal. In total, a conservative estimate puts this daily intake around 11,000 calories -- still just shy of Michael Phelps' 12,000-calorie-per-day diet to train for the Olympics. But this also doesn't count exact measures or factor in how many calories The Mountain adds to his diet through juice (as noted at the bottom of the post) or how many calories he consumes through other supplements.
Additionally, Björnsson isn't shy about sharing his day-to-day training and diet on Instagram. It's a fascinating follow, in that where you take photos of your plate, he takes photos of entire deli counters he consumes for lunch. Glass and all.
OK, the glass thing is a joke, but then you see one of his meals, which more closely resembles a family-style gathering than one man's lunch.
And just for kicks, The Mountain loves posting photos with his pet Great Dane, Asterix.
Just kidding. It's a Pomeranian, which is definitely the most hilarious dog The Mountain could own. It even has its own Instagram account. Now you can drop that fact the next time your friends are discussing GoT at the bar.
Anyway, it's crazy to think you're the same animal that consumes 2,000 calories per day (2,500 mayyybe) as this giant that eats literally more than a family of four.
TL;DR: start eating 11,000 calories every day and you, too, can be The Mountain. [Ed. note: this is not true and you'll look more like Jabba the Hutt.]
