The NES Classic Edition Is Back in Stock at GameStop

Although it's been nearly three months since Nintendo first launched the NES Classic Edition and weeks since the height of the holiday shopping season, the nostalgia-inducing video game console has sadly remained sold out across the board. Well, it looks like that might be changing, because GameStop announced Tuesday that the mini system is finally back in stock at its stores.

Starting Tuesday, GameStop will have a "limited number" of NES Classic Editions in stock at its brick-and-mortar stores across the country, according to a GameStop spokesperson. Unfortunately, the gaming retailer will not make the new stock of the devices available for purchase online, so it recommends that you check your local store -- you know, in case you're not already doing this.